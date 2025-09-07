Will meet TTV, OPS to resolve alliance dispute: BJP president Nainar

MADURAI/COIMBATORE: Days after AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announced their decision to walk out of NDA, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday said he would meet them to resolve the alliance disputes. “We will certainly reach a compromise,” he told reporters in Madurai.

Recalling the 2021 Assembly polls, Nainar said, “During our high-level meeting, I had opined that the AIADMK, along with Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran and OPS, would emerge as a mighty force. There are some political changes now, but they (referring to OPS and TTV) could have consulted with the BJP high command. The primary goal of BJP and AMMK are the same, which is to unseat the DMK.”

Earlier that day, he took part in a workshop in Coimbatore, organised by the party for conducting welfare programmes from September 17 to October 2.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP always aims to strengthen the NDA, and that he had consistently insisted that everyone must come together to defeat the DMK.

Responding to questions about TTV Dhinakaran’s claim that he was the reason for OPS’s decision to quit NDA, Nagenthran said, “I don’t know on what basis Dhinakaran said that. BJP always aims to strengthen its alliance. I have never said anywhere that anyone is unwanted.”