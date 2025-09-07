Will meet TTV, OPS to resolve alliance dispute: BJP president Nainar

MADURAI/COIMBATORE: Days after AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announced their decision to walk out of NDA, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday said he would meet them to resolve the alliance disputes. “We will certainly reach a compromise,” he told reporters in Madurai.
Recalling the 2021 Assembly polls, Nainar said, “During our high-level meeting, I had opined that the AIADMK, along with Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran and OPS, would emerge as a mighty force. There are some political changes now, but they (referring to OPS and TTV) could have consulted with the BJP high command. The primary goal of BJP and AMMK are the same, which is to unseat the DMK.”
Earlier that day, he took part in a workshop in Coimbatore, organised by the party for conducting welfare programmes from September 17 to October 2.
Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP always aims to strengthen the NDA, and that he had consistently insisted that everyone must come together to defeat the DMK.
Responding to questions about TTV Dhinakaran’s claim that he was the reason for OPS’s decision to quit NDA, Nagenthran said, “I don’t know on what basis Dhinakaran said that. BJP always aims to strengthen its alliance. I have never said anywhere that anyone is unwanted.”
When asked about Dhinakaran’s allegation that he has not been coordinating the alliance as effectively as former TN BJP chief K Annamalai, Nagenthran said, “I cannot take responsibility for the allegations he makes. Anyone can say anything. In the parliamentary elections, TTV was part of the BJP alliance. In the 2019 Assembly elections, his party contested in 165 seats and secured 2% of the votes. Unlike him, we don’t criticise anyone. It’s unclear whether he is speaking on OPS’ behalf,” he said.
On the disciplinary action taken by AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami against senior AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan, Nagenthran said it is the AIADMK’s internal issue and he cannot comment on it. When asked if the BJP was influencing Sengottaiyan, Nagenthran said that BJP is not operating behind anyone.
“Dhinakaran runs a separate party; how can we expel him from the alliance? We respect him. I have never acted arrogantly with anyone. I have been insisting on the need for an alliance with Dhinakaran even before I became the state BJP chief,” Nagenthran said.
Stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not be dragged into this matter, Nagenthran further said that with eight months left for the Assembly election, those who left might return to the alliance.
Nainar could not handle coalition issues, says TTV
Madurai: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai on Saturday hinted at a possible rapprochement and said the NDA will be the first choice of his party for the 2026 TN Assembly election and anything can happen in politics.
Addressing reporters, Dhinakaran blamed incumbent BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran and said the latter “couldn’t handle coalition issues”. “Annamalai brought all of us (including OPS) to the alliance. When he was removed from party leadership in April, we were shocked.
Later some events, including the way Nagenthran handled the issue of appointment for O Panneerselvam to meet the Prime Minister, caused displeasure,” he said. “Nainar uttered blatant lies. So, we felt that we don’t have to face such issues and decided to move away from the NDA alliance,” he said, adding that the decision to leave the alliance was made after discussing with cadres and functionaries.