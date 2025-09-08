90 women from Madurai complete 45-day skill training under Vettri Nichayam scheme

MADURAI: The first batch of ninety women from economically weaker sections in Madurai district completed tailoring and aari embroidery training through the Vettri Nichayam programme under the Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School scheme on Friday.

District social welfare officer R Gandhimathi said the beneficiaries are trained by Sri Menachi Social Service Trust, an NGO. "The 45-day training is open to women from EWS background, including destitute women, widows, and transgender people. Upon completion of the course, each trainee is eligible for government subsidy of Rs 12,000 to start a business,'' she said.

Managing trustee of Sri Menachi Social Service Trust P Maheswari said 60 women were given training in tailoring at the trust's centres in Avaniyapuram and Kallikudi centres and 30 women received aari training in Sellur. "Based on the trainees preference, we get them jobs in garment companies or arranging loans to start their own business. The social welfare department gives free sewing machines if they want to do the work at home," she explained.

Veerayi V (39), mother of two children who completed tailoring course at the Avaniyapuram centre, said "My husband died ten years ago and I used work as agricultural labourer to raise the children. Since the farm work is seasonal, it was very difficult to make ends meet. The 45-day training has given me the confidence to stand on my legs. I can stitch dress for both men and women and I am planning to do the work from home. The scheme is a game-changer for women who had limited opportunities before. We can support families financially and also become self-reliant."