AIADMK faces loyalty test in Erode as Sengottaiyan supporters resign

ERODE: In a dramatic show of solidarity, hundreds of AIADMK functionaries in Erode district resigned from their posts on Sunday, a day after veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan was stripped of his organisational responsibilities by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The bulk resignations, concentrated in Sengottaiyan’s home turf of Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur, reflected growing discontent within the local unit over the action against the nine-time MLA, who has set a 10-day ultimatum to Palaniswami to induct former CM O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala into the party.

Many workers submitted resignation letters en masse at party offices, while some handed them directly to former MP V Sathyabhama, who had declared support for Sengottaiyan.

K Pandurangasamy, AIADMK Gobichettipalayam branch secretary, wrote in his letter, “Sengottaiyan expressed the sentiment of cadres that AIADMK should regain its old strength by bringing back those who left the party. I am resigning from my post in protest against the removal of Sengottaiyan.”

ND Kurinjinathan, the Gobichettipalayam West Union secretary who was axed on Saturday by Palaniswami, said the number of resignations was swelling. “About 2,000 local functionaries in Nambiyur and 1,000 in Gobichettipalayam have resigned. The list is growing. Supporters from other districts are also coming to Erode to express solidarity,” he claimed.