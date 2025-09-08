AIADMK faces loyalty test in Erode as Sengottaiyan supporters resign

ERODE: In a dramatic show of solidarity, hundreds of AIADMK functionaries in Erode district resigned from their posts on Sunday, a day after veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan was stripped of his organisational responsibilities by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The bulk resignations, concentrated in Sengottaiyan’s home turf of Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur, reflected growing discontent within the local unit over the action against the nine-time MLA, who has set a 10-day ultimatum to Palaniswami to induct former CM O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala into the party.
Many workers submitted resignation letters en masse at party offices, while some handed them directly to former MP V Sathyabhama, who had declared support for Sengottaiyan.
K Pandurangasamy, AIADMK Gobichettipalayam branch secretary, wrote in his letter, “Sengottaiyan expressed the sentiment of cadres that AIADMK should regain its old strength by bringing back those who left the party. I am resigning from my post in protest against the removal of Sengottaiyan.”
ND Kurinjinathan, the Gobichettipalayam West Union secretary who was axed on Saturday by Palaniswami, said the number of resignations was swelling. “About 2,000 local functionaries in Nambiyur and 1,000 in Gobichettipalayam have resigned. The list is growing. Supporters from other districts are also coming to Erode to express solidarity,” he claimed.
Throughout Sunday, cadres from Erode, Coimbatore and neighbouring districts gathered at Sengottaiyan’s residence. Thanking them, Sengottaiyan said, “Cadres of AIADMK pioneers MGR and Amma are visiting me from across the state in large numbers. I express my gratitude to all of them.
“Even as Sengottaiyan loyalists warned the exodus would weaken the party’s base in Erode, EPS loyalists played down the impact. “This will remain a talking point for a few days, nothing more. Even O Panneerselvam could not shake the party. Gobichettipalayam can be won without Sengottaiyan.
Cadres have full faith in EPS,” said Pongalur R Manikandan, political commentator and AIADMK loyalist. AIADMK Erode Suburban West district secretary and Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj could not be reached for comment.