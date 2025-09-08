Artisans worried about dip in sales of Vilacheri clay dolls due to lack of awareness

MADURAI: Ahead of Navratri, doll makers of Vilacheri in Madurai say the sales have been sluggish. Despite the Geographical Indication (GI) tag granted to Vilacheri clay dolls in March 2025, artisans say limited public awareness about the uniqueness of the dolls is hampering sales.

For generations, nearly 300 families have been engaged in idol-making, supplying dolls and figurines for religious and cultural festivals. The state government had declared Vilacheri a toy-making micro cluster in 2022, recognising its traditional craft. However, artisans lament that the GI recognition has not translated into greater visibility or higher sales.

According to the doll makers, idols are made from clay sourced from a local irrigation tank, which prevents cracks and salinity effects- a hallmark that distinguishes them from others. Despite these qualities, most customers and even several artisans remain unaware of the GI tag’s significance.

M Ramalingam, president of the Vilacheri Clay Idol Makers Association, said, “Not many people are aware of the GI tag for Vilacheri clay idols. Special campaigns are needed to familiarise the public with our product. During Vinayakar Chathurthi this year, we witnessed a sales dip compared to last year. Now, although Navratri sales have begun slowly, we hope to achieve the same turnover of around Rs 10 crore as last year, including exports valued at Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.”

Speaking on exports and US tariffs, he said, “We don’t handle exports directly, so the recent tariff hike has not affected us this season. For Navratri, consignments are usually dispatched by May. On average, clay toys worth Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore are shipped abroad annually, and this year was no different.