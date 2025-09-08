Attempts to break AIADMK will not succeed, says Palaniswami

DINDIGUL: There are many people who are trying to break the AIADMK, but we will break their efforts with the help of people, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dindigul, he referred to the recent developments in the party and said, “There are no legal heirs to former CMs J Jayalalithaa or MG Ramachandran, anybody can inherit their legacy and rise to the top position in the AIADMK. But it is not possible in the DMK.”

Recalling an incident, Palaniswami said “Recently, minister I Periyasamy, who is a senior DMK leader, participated in an event along with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. In the function, Udhayanidhi received petitions from people whereas Periyasamy was made to sit in the corner of the dais. What is the age difference and political experience between Udhayanidhi Stalin and Periyasamy? People who work hard will get the last seat in DMK. It is a dynastic party and a common man can never become MLA there.”