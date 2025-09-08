Devotees urge govt to upgrade facilities ahead of grand Kulasekarapattinam Dussehra festival

THOOTHUKUDI: With the Dussehra festival fast approaching, devotees and authorities of Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam, where the festival is celebrated in a grand manner, have urged the state government and the district administration to upgrade the basic amenities on the temple premises and the adjoining beach area for catering to the needs of the lakhs of devotees expected to visit this year. Recently, the Dussehra festival organisers held a meeting, in which representatives from the public put forth their demands.

The 10-day festival commences on September 23 and concludes on October 2. The festival at Kulasekarapattinam draws nearly 15 lakh people yearly, and is considered second only to the famous Mysuru Dussehra festival.

During the meeting, representatives from the public asked the HR&CE Department to prepone the flag-hoisting ceremony from the usual 9 am to 6 am. They demanded that the traffic regulations, which are typically in place on the last three days of the festival, be enforced on the first day as well, citing the huge inflow expected for the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Not enforcing the regulations on the first day had resulted in congestion and mishaps in previous years, said a devotee. The public also urged the authorities concerned to prevent entry to individuals bearing caste flags in order to avert any untoward incidents.