DMK offers ‘prayers’ for accident-free EPS tour

COIMBATORE: In a veiled dig at AIADMK members who allegedly threatened and attacked ‘108’ ambulance drivers in Vellore and Tiruchy, DMK cadres offered prayers at the Anaimalai Masani Amman Temple on Sunday, ahead of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to Pollachi.
They prayed that no accidents or health issues necessitating the use of ambulances would occur during EPS’ visit. Earlier, AIADMK members had accused the ambulance drivers of disrupting the party’s public meetings.
In response, a group of DMK cadres and a few ambulance drivers led by DMK Youth Wing’s Coimbatore South district deputy organiser wing S Manimaran offered a special pooja on Sunday morning, requesting the goddess to prevent any such medical emergencies during EPS’ visit to Pollachi area on September 10.
“EPS, during his campaign in Vellore on August 18, ordered his party cadres to check a 108 ambulance, which attempted to pass through the crowd to pick a patient. Based on EPS’ order, the cadres manhandled the ambulance driver. Again, on August 24 in Tiruchy, AIADMK cadres blocked a 108 ambulance and manhandled the staff. However, the ambulance was transporting an AIADMK member who had fainted during the event. After these incidents, ambulance workers are afraid to attend emergency calls where AIADMK events are being held,” Manimaran told TNIE.
“We organised the prayers to highlight the issue in a sarcastic manner,” he added.