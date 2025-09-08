Drivers skip Rs 14-crore truck terminal, park on road near Gandhi Market instead

TIRUCHY: Despite the presence of a dedicated truck terminal on East Boulevard (EB) Road in the city, several trucks are found ignoring the corporation facility to continue parking on the roadside. This, in turn, hampers vehicular traffic on the stretch that leads to Gandhi Market – the oldest and one among the main trade hubs of the city -- say commuters.

Commissioned in 2021 under the Smart Cities Mission, the truck terminal developed by the corporation at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ease traffic congestion on EB Road, particularly around the Vazhakkai Mandi and Gandhi Market, can accommodate about 90 trucks for a fee of `100 per vehicle for a 24-hour period. The facility spread on 1.5 acres, however, is often ignored by truck drivers who go on to park along the road outside. Such parking of trucks, mostly of parcel operators, obstructs traffic flow on the already congested stretch, say commuters and local residents, who seek measures like enforcement of regulations and imposition of fine on violators.

A Sekar of Andal Street and a regular commuter on EB Road said, "Even though the terminal has adequate facilities, trucks are seen parked on the road for hours. This causes congestion, especially during the morning and evening hours. It becomes difficult for even two-wheelers and autorickshaws to navigate the narrow stretch. The situation worsens near Gandhi Market, where both vehicles and pedestrians are forced to vie for space."