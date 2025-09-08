Drivers skip Rs 14-crore truck terminal, park on road near Gandhi Market instead

TIRUCHY: Despite the presence of a dedicated truck terminal on East Boulevard (EB) Road in the city, several trucks are found ignoring the corporation facility to continue parking on the roadside. This, in turn, hampers vehicular traffic on the stretch that leads to Gandhi Market – the oldest and one among the main trade hubs of the city -- say commuters.
Commissioned in 2021 under the Smart Cities Mission, the truck terminal developed by the corporation at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ease traffic congestion on EB Road, particularly around the Vazhakkai Mandi and Gandhi Market, can accommodate about 90 trucks for a fee of `100 per vehicle for a 24-hour period. The facility spread on 1.5 acres, however, is often ignored by truck drivers who go on to park along the road outside. Such parking of trucks, mostly of parcel operators, obstructs traffic flow on the already congested stretch, say commuters and local residents, who seek measures like enforcement of regulations and imposition of fine on violators.
A Sekar of Andal Street and a regular commuter on EB Road said, "Even though the terminal has adequate facilities, trucks are seen parked on the road for hours. This causes congestion, especially during the morning and evening hours. It becomes difficult for even two-wheelers and autorickshaws to navigate the narrow stretch. The situation worsens near Gandhi Market, where both vehicles and pedestrians are forced to vie for space."
Meanwhile, M Rajan, a local shopkeeper said, "There is no effective system in place to penalise truck drivers who park illegally on public roads. Without fines or towing, rules are regularly flouted. What is the point of spending Rs 14 crore if the trucks are still on the road and private vehicles are using the terminal?"
Adding to the issue is the unauthorised parking of other private vehicles such as cars, school vans and college buses at the terminal. A few truck drivers blame such unregulated parking for their hesitation in parking inside the facility. Further, the facility’s entrance is also misused as a spot by private shops for dumping scrap.
When contacted, a senior corporation official in the Ariyamangalam zone told TNIE, “Truck drivers continue to park outside the terminal in order to avoid paying the parking fee.” Only those having to remain in the locality for a day or longer park inside the terminal while those who leave in a few hours park outside the official said.
“We have submitted several requests to the police but they have not taken action to prevent the illegal parking or imposed fines either. We will also ascertain whether other vehicles like cars and autorickshaws are parking in the terminal and take necessary steps,” the official added.