‘Exports worth Rs 2K cr hit, expect good news from US in three weeks’, says AEPC Vice-Chairman Sakthivel

TIRUPPUR: A positive resolution to the US imposition of high tariffs on Indian exports is likely in three weeks, said A Sakthivel, vice-chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), in Tiruppur.

He also said the central government is working to sign a Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Sakthivel said, “I have been instructing the industry from the beginning not to be perturbed over the US tariff hike. Exporters can expect good news from the US in three weeks as parleys with the US have already commenced by the government.”

“The high tariffs have hit the US people hard. Americans are now forced to pay $15 for Indian knitwear which they had previously bought for $10. The US buyers prefer India. Soon we will be free from this danger,” he further said.

“We export knitwear worth Rs 15,000 crore from Tiruppur to the US. The tariff hike may have affected exports of at least Rs 2,000 crore so far. But this will not be for long,” he added.