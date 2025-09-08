Farmers decide to remove markings made by NHAI for Eastern Bypass

COIMBATORE: Members of the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Opposition Movement, including local farmers and residents, held a consultation at SS Kulam in Kalipalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday. Several resolutions were passed in the meeting by farmers and members of the movement.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released a draft plan for the 81-km Eastern Bypass Road, beginning at L&T Bypass near Palladam and passing through Sulur, Palladam, and Annur before ending at Thondamuthur. While officials claim the road would decongest traffic, local farmers say it would cut through fertile agricultural land, destroying their livelihoods, and displace families.
The officials went ahead and made markings on the road for project works despite opposition from farmers and numerous other land owners. Meanwhile, the farmers and other locals who are set to be affected by the project met with the district collector last week, explained the situation, and expressed their strong opposition to the markings. However, the collector had claimed that he wasn't aware of the road markings for the project works.
In this situation, the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Opposition Movement's general meeting was held on Sunday, in which over 80 individuals, including farmers, social activists, and locals, participated. In this, members of the movement passed several resolutions against the project.
R Mohan, treasurer of Aermunai Ilaignar Ani outfit, said, "Since the collector said that he is not aware of the yellow markings on the road made by officials for the project, the members have unanimously decided to remove the markings. Apart from this, we have also decided to meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during his visit to Coimbatore and explain our situation in detail. We'll also meet with the former and current ministers in this regard to resolve this issue at the earliest. Apart from that, we have decided to hold a protest every week from Palathurai to Thondamuthur, condemning the project."
AK Shanmugam, state president of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association, M Suresh, state vice-president of the association, and numerous other functionaries and farmers were present in the meeting.