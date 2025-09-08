Farmers decide to remove markings made by NHAI for Eastern Bypass

COIMBATORE: Members of the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass Opposition Movement, including local farmers and residents, held a consultation at SS Kulam in Kalipalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday. Several resolutions were passed in the meeting by farmers and members of the movement.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released a draft plan for the 81-km Eastern Bypass Road, beginning at L&T Bypass near Palladam and passing through Sulur, Palladam, and Annur before ending at Thondamuthur. While officials claim the road would decongest traffic, local farmers say it would cut through fertile agricultural land, destroying their livelihoods, and displace families.

The officials went ahead and made markings on the road for project works despite opposition from farmers and numerous other land owners. Meanwhile, the farmers and other locals who are set to be affected by the project met with the district collector last week, explained the situation, and expressed their strong opposition to the markings. However, the collector had claimed that he wasn't aware of the road markings for the project works.