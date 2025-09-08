Farmers urged to regulate pesticide use

VILLUPURAM: Deputy Director of Horticulture K Anbazhagan has advised farmers to use pesticides within prescribed limits and adopt integrated pest management practices.

“It is necessary to regulate the quantity of pesticides used in agriculture. Excessive use leads to pesticide residues in food, which may pose health risks. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) should be adopted by continuously monitoring the growth and spread of pests,” he said in a press release.

He stated that soil, water, and air pollution could be prevented by using bio-fertilizers such as Azospirillum and Phosphobacteria. He recommended bio-control agents like Pseudomonas and Beauveria bassiana, along with the use of parasites, predators, and natural repellents to control pests and diseases.