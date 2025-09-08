Farmers urged to regulate pesticide use

VILLUPURAM: Deputy Director of Horticulture K Anbazhagan has advised farmers to use pesticides within prescribed limits and adopt integrated pest management practices.
“It is necessary to regulate the quantity of pesticides used in agriculture. Excessive use leads to pesticide residues in food, which may pose health risks. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) should be adopted by continuously monitoring the growth and spread of pests,” he said in a press release.
He stated that soil, water, and air pollution could be prevented by using bio-fertilizers such as Azospirillum and Phosphobacteria. He recommended bio-control agents like Pseudomonas and Beauveria bassiana, along with the use of parasites, predators, and natural repellents to control pests and diseases.
He further suggested crop rotation, mixed cropping, application of vermicompost, farmyard manure, panchagavya, dasakavya, and fish amino acid. Other methods included the use of yellow and blue sticky traps, light traps, pheromone traps, hand-picking of pests, growing pest-resistant varieties, and seed treatment.
On pesticide classification, he said, “Highly toxic pesticides are marked with a red label, moderately toxic with a yellow label, and slightly toxic with a blue label. Farmers must follow the guidelines to minimise pesticide use.”
Under the National Horticulture Mission scheme in Villupuram district, bio-fertilisers and organic inputs worth Rs 1,500 per hectare are being provided to promote IPM. Under the State Horticulture Development Scheme in Chennai, yellow sticky traps, parasites, and predators worth Rs 1,875 per hectare are being supplied to control spiraling whitefly.
“Farmers should adopt integrated control methods along with pesticide use, keeping in mind the adverse effects,” Anbazhagan added.