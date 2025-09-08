Heavy rain likely over parts of South TN

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin on Sunday.

On Tuesday, parts of Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi may also receive rain and while some areas of Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai are likely to receive rain on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The department stated that maximum temperatures were above normal by 2-4°C in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu and generally near normal over the rest of the state, and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

In Chennai, partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light to moderate rain are on the cards for Monday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation, between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, has been persisting over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, IMD added.

On Sunday, parts of Madurai, Kodaikanal, Valparai, Cuddalore, Vellore and Nagapattinam received light showers.