Marappalam railway underpass expansion work stalls again

COIMBATORE: The expansion work of the Madukkarai Marappalam railway underpass on the Palakkad road has been halted again amid blame game by the State Highways Department and the Palakkad Railway Division.

Railway officials said the state highways department of the Tamil Nadu government has not shifted the drinking water pipeline and the electricity lines crossing the area where the work is scheduled due to the delay in obtaining administrative sanction from the state government.

However, highways department officials claim they can settle the issue easily even without the administrative sanction and pointed fingers at the railway officials who could not get their departmental approval for the underpass plan drawing.

Responding to public demand, the work to widen the underpass began in May after traffic was diverted. However, locals have alleged that the work was progressing at a slow pace, and now it has been put on hold for the last three months. The delay in the work has hit the traffic on the Coimbatore-Palakkad road, a major link between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The existing two-lane underpass is to be expanded as part of the four-laning of the Palakkad road. To achieve this, the State Highways Department needs to acquire 4,700 square metres of land on both sides of the bridge. The land acquisition alone will require about Rs 17 crore, and the remaining funds from the total estimate of Rs 102.3 cr are needed to enhance road connectivity on both sides.