Massive fire guts teak warehouse in TN's Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of teak raw materials, products and machinery in Perumalpet, Vaniyambadi taluk, in the early hours of Sunday, gutting stock worth around Rs 50 lakh. No casualties were reported.

Police said the blaze erupted in the warehouse owned by Bhupendran between 3 am and 5 am. Fire and rescue personnel from Vaniyambadi, assisted by the town police, rushed to the spot and battled the flames for nearly three hours.