Mother Teresa university develops PCR kit to verify GI-tagged Kodaikanal garlic

CHENNAI: Mother Teresa Women’s University has developed an advanced PCR-based detection kit to ensure the authenticity of Kodaikanal malai poondu (Kodaikanal hill garlic), a unique variety of garlic that holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The surge in demand for the Kodaikanal hill garlic has also led to the adulteration of the product, where inferior varieties are falsely sold under its name. This not only misleads consumers but also causes significant economic losses for genuine farmers.

To address this issue, the university’s biotechnology department researchers have developed a Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) kit that scientifically verifies the genetic authenticity of Kodaikanal hill garlic. This kit is particularly beneficial for exporters who require precise and credible authentication before sending the garlic to national and international markets.

“The PCR kit functions by detecting the expression of the ALI gene, a genetic marker found to be significantly more expressed in GI-tagged Kodaikanal hill garlic than in other varieties,” said A Usha Raja Nanthini, professor who has developed the PCR kit.

She further explained that using RT-PCR technology, specific primers target this gene for amplification. The presence of the ALI gene is confirmed through the cycle threshold (Ct) value; authentic samples exhibit a particular Ct value, while non-authentic samples either fail to amplify or display different Ct values. This enables accurate identification of genuine Kodaikanal hill garlic at the molecular level.