Municipal admin director reviews development works in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Director of municipal administration P Madhusudhan Reddy, along with Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman, inspected various ongoing development works implemented by the municipality and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), on Sunday.

The Director reviewed stormwater drainage works being carried out at a cost of Rs 6.20 crore, involving 1.45 km of pipeline installation at Pandian Nagar. He also inspected the water flow from the new bus stand towards the local stormwater channel and further to the Salamedu lake, directing officials to ensure free flow of rainwater without stagnation.

At Maharajapuram, he inspected the newly built modern gas crematorium constructed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at Rs 1.48 crore. On Chennai road near Ayyankovilpattu, he visited the under-construction underground sewage treatment plant being implemented by TWAD at Rs 10.65 crore, an official release said.

Earlier, he reviewed the solid waste management project in the same area, developed under the Kalaignar scheme at Rs 1.03 crore. He emphasised that ongoing projects across Villupuram municipalities must be expedited and completed works should be opened for public use at the earliest.

Senior municipal and TWAD officials, were present in the inspection.