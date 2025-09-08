Off the cuff | Rangers in a tough spot

It was another typical routine arrest for Alangulam range forest officials—10 were accused in poaching and hunting spotted deer— until clues began pointing to Tenkasi district DMK youth wing organiser TMS Mukesh. The officers were quickly stuck between a rock and a hard place as their phones got heated up with incessant calls. Politicians, including a former MP put immense pressure on them to spare Mukesh, the prime suspect in the case. On the other hand, his rival from Sankarankovil called the officials, demanding Mukesh be put behind bars. The last straw was a surprise entry by a religious leader, who sent an army of advocates to secure the release of one of the accused. The million-dollar question remains: Who are the politically influential people for whom the spotted deer were hunted? ?

Wedding spree

As the BJP’s Tamil Nadu core committee huddled in New Delhi last week, former state president K Annamalai was raising eyebrows, not in the capital, but back home. His excuse for skipping the meeting? A dozen weddings. What sounded like a flimsy alibi soon gained some credibility as his X page turned into a full-fledged wedding album. In just 48 hours, Annamalai clocked 12 weddings— seven on Wednesday and five on Thursday—and squeezed in a Rotary Club event for good measure. Some news channels even reported on the natural turmeric he handed out as his signature gift at these events. Perhaps the Delhi brass will pardon his absence; after all, Annamalai likely shook more hands and posed for more photos in two days than the entire core committee managed all week