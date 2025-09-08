Registration dept revenue to touch Rs 26K cr this year: Minister P Moorthy

MADURAI: Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy on Sunday dismissed allegations made by the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on corruption in the registration department.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating road works in Madurai, the minister stated that the department has been functioning transparently under the DMK government and has witnessed significant revenue growth compared to the previous AIADMK regime.

Calling the charges politically motivated, Moorthy said, “Action will be taken against anyone found guilty of malpractice. But making broad allegations without evidence is unacceptable.”

He further highlighted that the annual revenue of the department under the AIADMK government was at Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 crore, whereas under the DMK administration, it rose to Rs 24,000 crore last year and is expected to touch Rs 26,000 crore this year.

He also pointed out that on September 4, registrations worth Rs 274 crore were recorded, which is the highest single-day record in Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Moorthy said that the DMK is prioritising basic infrastructure and in Madurai West constituency alone, over 300 welfare projects worth nearly Rs 800 crore have been executed.