Sanitary workers seek minimum wage of Rs 577, announce protest on Sept 10

TIRUNELVELI: Puliyankudi municipality sanitary workers, affiliated to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), have demanded the enforcement of minimum daily wage -- Rs 577 for both men and women -- as fixed by the collector, payment of provident fund and insurance dues pending since 2023, and rectification of issues related to workplace safety and staffing.

The workers announced a one-day token protest inside the Puliyankudi municipal office at 6 am on September 10 (Wednesday), and threatened an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

In a letter to the municipality chairperson, commissioner, and the private manpower contract agency, AICCTU District President M Velmurugan and General Secretary J Subramanian said the contractor has been paying a daily wage of Rs 400 to male and Rs 350 to female workers, against the notified wage of Rs 577. Though 120 workers were appointed, only 70 are deployed, forcing the staff to share additional workload, they said. Further, they demanded compensation, medical support, and paid leave for workplace injuries.