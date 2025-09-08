SC mandate: TN plans to hold six TETs in 2 years

CHENNAI: To make up for lost opportunities for teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the school education department is planning to conduct at least six TETs over the next two years.

The move follows the Supreme Court’s recent ruling reaffirming that passing TET is mandatory for all in-service teachers to continue in service, except those with less than five years of service left, and without exception for promotions.

As per the National Council for Teacher Education guidelines, states are required to conduct at least one TET annually to enable teacher education graduates to qualify and become teachers. However, Tamil Nadu has conducted only six regular TETs and one special TET in the last 12 years.