SI, woman constable fight in public, suspended; Cops delete CCTV footage

THOOTHUKUDI: A sub inspector and a woman constable were placed under suspension for alleged acts of indiscipline in a public place and subsequent misconduct on Saturday. According to sources, the suspended personnel were identified as Selvakumar (36), sub inspector, now posted at Tiruchendur traffic police station, and constable K Indragandhi (32), currently attached to the Puliampatti traffic police station.
The two had long standing personal disputes when they were working at the Kovilpatti traffic unit, added the sources.
According to a complaint filed by Indragandhi, the duo engaged in a heated argument on Ettayapuram Road in Kovilpatti on August 17. CCTV footage of the incident recorded at nearby shops was allegedly erased by the police. The following day, Selvakumar allegedly attacked her and threatened to kill her, sources added.
Subsequently, the two officers were transferred to separate units. However, two audio clips surfaced on social media in which the sub inspector could be heard discussing the use of cellular tower signals to trace the constable’s location.
Acting on her complaint, the Kovilpatti east police registered an FIR against Selvakumar under four IPC sections. Following this, Tirunelveli DIG Santhosh Hadimani ordered his suspension pending inquiry on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Albert John placed Constable Indragandhi under suspension citing indiscipline, including her alleged threat to torch herself at the Kovilpatti DSP office. A senior officer said that as she was not available, the suspension notice was pasted on the door of her house on Saturday.