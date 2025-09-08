SI, woman constable fight in public, suspended; Cops delete CCTV footage

THOOTHUKUDI: A sub inspector and a woman constable were placed under suspension for alleged acts of indiscipline in a public place and subsequent misconduct on Saturday. According to sources, the suspended personnel were identified as Selvakumar (36), sub inspector, now posted at Tiruchendur traffic police station, and constable K Indragandhi (32), currently attached to the Puliampatti traffic police station.

The two had long standing personal disputes when they were working at the Kovilpatti traffic unit, added the sources.

According to a complaint filed by Indragandhi, the duo engaged in a heated argument on Ettayapuram Road in Kovilpatti on August 17. CCTV footage of the incident recorded at nearby shops was allegedly erased by the police. The following day, Selvakumar allegedly attacked her and threatened to kill her, sources added.