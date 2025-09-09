Ahead of assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay to meet people in all districts during next three months

CHENNAI: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, TVK president Vijay will be conducting his 'Meet The People' events in all districts of Tamil Nadu between September 13 and December 20. Vijay is scheduled to visit two to three districts per day, and in all, he will be addressing the people for 15 days with an interval of one week.

TVK general secretary N Anand, in his request to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking police protection for Vijay's visits, revealed the schedule of Vijay's visit, which begins from Trichy on September 13 and concludes in Madurai on December 20. Stating that there are chances for a large number of people gathering at the event, Anand requested the police department to regulate traffic and provide sufficient protection.

The following is the schedule of Vijay's visit to various districts: Trichy, Perambalur, and Ariyalur (September 13); Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai (September 20); Thiruvallur and North Chennai (September 27); Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur and Erode (October 4 and 5), Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi (October 11), Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet (October 18), South Chennai, and Chengalpattu (October 25); Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tirupathur (November 1); Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram (November 8); Tenkasi and Virudhunagar (November 15), Cuddalore (November 22); Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram (November 29), Thanjavur and Pudukottai (December 6); Salem, Namakkal and Karur (December 13); Dindigul, Theni and Madurai (December 20).