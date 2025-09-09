Amidst high drama, court remands DSP Sankar Ganesh for delaying SC/ST Act case

CHENNAI: The Combined Court Complex in Kancheepuram district witnessed high drama on Monday after Principal District and Sessions Judge Pa U Chemmal, who is also the Special Judge for the trial of offences under the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ordered that DSP M Sankar Ganesh be remanded in judicial custody for failing to take appropriate action in a case filed under the Act.

The suo motu order to remand the DSP for two weeks till September 22 was issued in a case registered at the Wallajabad Police Station on August 20, in which Ganesh was the investigating officer.

Soon after the order, Ganesh was seen leaving the court premises hurriedly in a vehicle, sparking rumours that he was attempting to evade arrest.

Police denied the allegation and said the DSP was taken for a medical check-up, which had to be mandatorily done before sending someone to jail. However, as of 9.30 pm on Monday, Ganesh was not taken to the sub-jail, sources said.

Court pulls up SP for not monitoring SC/ST case

Sources said the DSP was under observation at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram as he had elevated blood pressure.

The FIR pertained to the complaint filed by a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste on July 25, 2025. In his suo motu order on Monday, the judge said the case was filed after a delay of 27 days and noted that the Station House Officer is duty-bound to file an FIR and arrest the accused as per provisions of the SC / ST (PoA) Act, which says that preliminary enquiry is not required to file FIR under the Act.