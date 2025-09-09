CCMC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on firm executing water supply project over poor road restoration work

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Suez, the private firm executing the city's ambitious 24x7 water supply project, after finding lapses in road restoration works.

A similar fine has also been levied on the project management consultant overseeing the scheme.

Officials say the action follows complaints from residents of Ward 67 in the central zone, particularly from Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram. After laying drinking water pipelines in the locality, the road surface was reportedly left tattered, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected the area on Monday and directed the officials that fines be imposed on both the contractor and the consultant for failing to restore the road properly. The commissioner instructed the concerned officials to ensure that restoration works are carried out without delay and that contractors are held accountable for negligence.

Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumaran, Assistant Executive Engineer Hemalatha, Assistant Town Planning Officer Govind Prabhakaran, Zonal Health Officer Gunasekaran, and assistant engineers Kumaresan and Sakthivel were present during the inspection.

Residents have welcomed the move, saying strict action against contractors was necessary to prevent repeated lapses in civic projects.