Census 2027 Pre-test planned in three places in TN to assess new challenges compared to 2011 Census

CHENNAI: The Pre-Test for Census 2027 is being planned in three places in Tamil Nadu and preparations for this is under way, as per a communication by the registrar general and census commissioner of India to chief secretary N Muruganandam, who is heading the 20-member State-level Census Coordination Committee.

The three places are RK Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district, Maangadu in Kancheepuram district and Anchetty in Krishnagiri district. These have been chosen, based on different parameters, to assess any new challenges to be anticipated in conducting the forthcoming Census compared to the 2011 Census, especially in hilly terrains and forest areas, sources said.

An official notification for the pre-test in consultation with the state government is expected soon, sources added.

RK Pet, which hosts a SIDCO industrial estate, has new revenue villages and serves as a connecting point to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Anchetty is located in a forest area bordering Karnataka.