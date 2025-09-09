Cloth on temple car set afire in Kancheepuram, probe on

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed with the Kancheepuram district administration after a group allegedly set fire to the cloth covering the Kongayamman Temple chariot in Vazhappadi.

In his petition, A Selvaraj alleged that the act was carried out to obstruct the car festival on caste grounds and prevent Adi Dravidar devotees from pulling the chariot.

He noted that though the state government had recently sanctioned Rs 28.40 lakh for the festival, attempts to disrupt rituals inside the temple are continuing.

According to police sources, a case was registered based on a complaint from a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department official, and an inquiry has been initiated.

The Kongayamman Temple car festival in Vazhappadi draws devotees from neighbouring villages. People from all communities, including Adi Dravidars, participate in pulling the chariot.