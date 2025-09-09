Cops issue advisory cautioning about mobile-theft gang

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local law enforcement officials have jointly issued an advisory cautioning the public about the ‘Naonia Gang’, infamous for mobile phone thefts and organised methods, shifting operations across major cities.

Hailing from Jharkhand and West Bengal, the members of the gang are known for their trademark covering technique. Using a towel, handkerchief, or newspaper to mask their hands, members deftly slip phones from pockets or bags, often in broad daylight without arousing suspicion.

They operate in compact teams of two to three members, sometimes involving minors. One creates a distraction, another executes the theft, and a third person quickly flees with the stolen phone, making pursuit nearly impossible. To avoid detection, the gang follows a nomadic pattern, moving every week between major cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Howrah, and Delhi.

The advisory urges the public to remain alert in crowded spaces such as stations, bus stands, marketplaces, and malls.