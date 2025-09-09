Crack on Kanniyakumari glass bridge to be fixed in two days; collector says bridge safe, functional

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kanniyakumari district collector R Alagumeena on Monday assured that the glass bridge connecting the Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial remains safe and fully functional, despite a minor crack that developed last month.

The collector said in a statement that since its inauguration, over 17.5 lakh tourists have walked on the glass bridge, which is maintained by qualified experts. On August 16, during painting work undertaken by a contractor, a hammer slipped from a height of about seven metres and hit the sixth glass panel causing a minor crack on the first of the four protective layers.

“Replacement glass was manufactured in Chennai and transported to Kanniyakumari on September 1. The new panel has been tested in front of company representatives. As there were delays in obtaining a three-phase electricity connection, the fixing will be done using a generator and completed within two days,” she assured.

The collector further noted that the structure is “very strong” and since August 16, over one lakh visitors have used the bridge safely.