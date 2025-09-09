‘Eclipsed’ residents call for more science spaces

TIRUCHY: The city witnessed an impressive turnout for Sunday’s lunar eclipse, as residents defied the myths and cloudy skies after the celestial spectacle, often called the Copper Moon for its reddish hue, stirred excitement among the public.
After receiving an impressive footfall of visitors, an organiser observed that people were willing to come, but the spaces to hold such activities are still very limited. Except for the Anna Science Centre-Planetarium, nearly five other viewing venues were organised entirely by local science clubs and volunteer groups.
At Sciene park in Thennur, families queued despite poor visibility. Organisers noted the site has largely become an exhibition space rather than a functioning science hub, yet the response highlighted the demand for genuine science venue.
Despite this enthusiasm, gaps remain. The STEM park in Srirangam did not organise any viewing, while rural Tiruchy saw no programmes at all. Enthusiasts stressed that villagers must be engaged through schools, libraries, and community spaces so that science isn’t confined to urban pockets.
C Karthikeyan, a bank employee from Theeran Nagar, said his children’s curiosity brought him to Thennur. “We couldn’t see the moon directly, but organisers showed us live screenings from other districts,” he said. S Uma from the Tiruchy Astro Club, which arranged telescopes at five locations, said turnout was much higher than expected.
“People constantly asked, why is it not allowed to come out during an eclipse? It showed their eagerness to learn,” she explained. Tamil Nadu Astronomy and Science Society General Secretary Manohar said “This should be a movement by both school and higher education departments. Many colleges still lack such programmes, and local administrations must create more public spaces for events.”
K Yogarajan from Breakthrough Science Society said, “The turnout sent a clear message: while myths persist, public curiosity is outpacing the state’s readiness. Permanent and functional spaces for science are the need of the hour in all areas of Tamil Nadu.”
A State-level School Education Department official, said “The public interest, especially from students, is encouraging. We will look at ways to support such initiatives in coordination with higher education and local bodies.”An Education Department official in Tiruchy said, "The turnout shows people are eager if opportunities exist. We will try to set up programmes like this at schools and libraries, particularly in rural areas."