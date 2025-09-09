‘Eclipsed’ residents call for more science spaces

TIRUCHY: The city witnessed an impressive turnout for Sunday’s lunar eclipse, as residents defied the myths and cloudy skies after the celestial spectacle, often called the Copper Moon for its reddish hue, stirred excitement among the public.

After receiving an impressive footfall of visitors, an organiser observed that people were willing to come, but the spaces to hold such activities are still very limited. Except for the Anna Science Centre-Planetarium, nearly five other viewing venues were organised entirely by local science clubs and volunteer groups.

At Sciene park in Thennur, families queued despite poor visibility. Organisers noted the site has largely become an exhibition space rather than a functioning science hub, yet the response highlighted the demand for genuine science venue.

Despite this enthusiasm, gaps remain. The STEM park in Srirangam did not organise any viewing, while rural Tiruchy saw no programmes at all. Enthusiasts stressed that villagers must be engaged through schools, libraries, and community spaces so that science isn’t confined to urban pockets.