Haphazard parking of trucks chokes traffic in Othakadai

TIRUCHY: Traffic congestion in Othakadai, a bustling commercial hub known for stores selling automobile spare parts and accessories, has become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians.

The situation worsens significantly during peak hours, often leading to long delays and heated exchanges. Thousands of people, including workers, shopkeepers, and delivery agents, use the Othakadai stretch located along Convent Road daily.

The area houses a dense cluster of automobile spare parts shops and garages, making it one of the busiest commercial zones in Tiruchy. However, the lack of strict regulation and poor traffic enforcement has allowed truck drivers to park the vehicles on the roadside and load or unload goods throughout the day.

This practice significantly reduces the road space, leaving very little room for other moving vehicles and forcing motorists to weave dangerously through tight gaps. The situation is further worsened by unorganised parking by customers and shopkeepers.