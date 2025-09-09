Haphazard parking of trucks chokes traffic in Othakadai

TIRUCHY: Traffic congestion in Othakadai, a bustling commercial hub known for stores selling automobile spare parts and accessories, has become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians.
The situation worsens significantly during peak hours, often leading to long delays and heated exchanges. Thousands of people, including workers, shopkeepers, and delivery agents, use the Othakadai stretch located along Convent Road daily.
The area houses a dense cluster of automobile spare parts shops and garages, making it one of the busiest commercial zones in Tiruchy. However, the lack of strict regulation and poor traffic enforcement has allowed truck drivers to park the vehicles on the roadside and load or unload goods throughout the day.
This practice significantly reduces the road space, leaving very little room for other moving vehicles and forcing motorists to weave dangerously through tight gaps. The situation is further worsened by unorganised parking by customers and shopkeepers.
Speaking to TNIE, C Muruga, a regular commuter, said, “Every day, it is the same problem. Trucks occupy half of the road, and customers coming to the shops are forced to park their vehicles on the road. It is dangerous and chaotic.” He added the primary issue stems from the parking of heavy trucks directly on the roadside for loading and unloading goods.
Despite repeated complaints, residents allege that authorities have failed to take effective action to regulate traffic and prevent heavy vehicle parking during business hours. R Jagan, a college student, said, “I often get stuck for 10-15 minutes just trying to cross this area. It is not safe for pedestrians either, especially with vehicles swerving to avoid parked trucks. Despite the presence of traffic police during rush hours, violations often go unchecked.”
Residents and commuters are now urging the city corporation and traffic police to act swiftly and enforce traffic discipline in the area to avoid further chaos and ensure road safety for all. When contacted, a senior city traffic police official told TNIE, “We have been deploying personnel during peak hours, but enforcement becomes difficult due to the lack of designated loading and unloading spaces. However, we are taking steps to regulate heavy vehicle operations and address haphazard parking.”