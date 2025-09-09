Higher education department introduces 'Kalloori Kalai Thiruvizha' fest in 252 government colleges

COIMBATORE: The state higher education department has introduced the 'Kalloori Kalai Thiruvizha' in 252 government colleges, including engineering, arts and science, and polytechnic institutions, across the state this academic year.

Principals and teaching staff at government colleges across the state are currently busy preparing for the competition. The event will take place after September 15, as per the schedule set by each college.

A top official from the higher education department told TNIE that the 'Kalai Thiruvizha' has been envisioned as a vibrant celebration of diverse talents among college students across the state. "This initiative aspires to create an inclusive platform where students can express their unique strengths, cultivate new skills, and collaborate across disciplines.

The aim is to make it a programme that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, innovation, and cultural pride among youth. It will push towards building a comprehensive talent portfolio for the state, showcasing the vision, ingenuity, and spirit of the younger generation," he said.

He added that the fest will be conducted under eight categories: Art, Literature, Music, Performing Arts, Speech and Debate, Individual Expression, Environmental Arts, and Innovation. He added that under each, 32 events will be conducted.