Higher education department introduces 'Kalloori Kalai Thiruvizha' fest in 252 government colleges

COIMBATORE: The state higher education department has introduced the 'Kalloori Kalai Thiruvizha' in 252 government colleges, including engineering, arts and science, and polytechnic institutions, across the state this academic year.
Principals and teaching staff at government colleges across the state are currently busy preparing for the competition. The event will take place after September 15, as per the schedule set by each college.
A top official from the higher education department told TNIE that the 'Kalai Thiruvizha' has been envisioned as a vibrant celebration of diverse talents among college students across the state. "This initiative aspires to create an inclusive platform where students can express their unique strengths, cultivate new skills, and collaborate across disciplines.
The aim is to make it a programme that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, innovation, and cultural pride among youth. It will push towards building a comprehensive talent portfolio for the state, showcasing the vision, ingenuity, and spirit of the younger generation," he said.
He added that the fest will be conducted under eight categories: Art, Literature, Music, Performing Arts, Speech and Debate, Individual Expression, Environmental Arts, and Innovation. He added that under each, 32 events will be conducted.
"For instance, under the innovation category, events like science experiments, design competitions, and techathons (for local problem-solving) will be held. Similarly, under the speaking and debate category, academic debates, balloon debates, and pitchfests (for idea presentation) will be held," he further explained.
He said apart from the eight categories, an open floor will also be made available for participants to showcase any additional talents, such as a photo exhibition and 'idea petti' (an ideal drop-box for proposals and innovations). He added that the announcement for the programme was released during the last assembly session, and the state government has allocated Rs 5.04 crore to 252 colleges, with each college receiving Rs 2 lakh to conduct the event.
He said that this event will be held at the college, regional, and state levels, and winners at the state level will be honoured by the higher education department.
MR Yezhili, Principal, Government Arts College, Coimbatore, told TNIE that they are now undertaking preparatory works, including forming a committee, conducting orientation, and creating a registration and programme schedule.