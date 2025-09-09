John Pandian strikes dissent note in NDA; calls Edappadi's remarks on Madurai airport 'unnecessary'

CHENNAI: Following former chief minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressing their dissatisfaction with the BJP-led NDA, it is now the turn of Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder John Pandian to strike a dissent note.

While Panneerselvam faulted the way he was treated in the NDA, Dhinakaran charged that BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran was responsible for his exit from the alliance. This time, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has become the reason for the dissent note over his demand for the renaming of Madurai airport after Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Taking strong exception to Palaniswami’s demand, John Pandian, in a post on X handle, said, “The remarks made by the AIADMK general secretary in his campaign at Dindigul are unnecessary. It is better he avoids such issues and speak about the issues concerning the welfare of people. Speaking on this subject at this time is unhealthy, as it could disrupt the cordial relations between the two communities.”

Pandian stressed that for a long time, Devendrakula Vellalars, the original inhabitants of this land, and those belonging to Chinna Udaippu village who had given the land for the Madurai airport, wanted the facility to be named after freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran. Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy, who left the NDA already, said, “Instead of focusing on repairing the cracks and divisions within the AIADMK, if he attempts to deal with other issues, his political career may lose even whatever he has now.”