Kovai man who attempted to stop brother from ending his life, hacked to death

COIMBATORE: In a tragic turn of events in Somnathapuram near Kaliapuram in Anaimalai, a 50-year-old man hacked his younger brother to death, who was trying to save him following a suicide attempt.

Police said Raghupathi Ram hacked Senthil (45) with a sickle used for cutting coconuts. With a severe slash on his neck, Senthil was rushed to the government hospital at Vettaikaranpudur, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Both brothers worked as coconut tree climbers in the region.

Police said domestic disputes had strained Raghupathi’s marriage. His wife Vennila, employed as a cook, continued to work despite his repeated objections. Sources said that Raghupathi often quarrelled with her and threatened to end his life if she did not quit her job.

On Sunday, when Vennila left for work, Raghupathi consumed poison. He then called his wife to inform her of his action. Alarmed, Vennila alerted family members, and Senthil rushed to rescue his brother. Along with relatives, he tried to take Raghupati to the hospital. However, Raghupathi resisted, refusing medical care, which led to an argument between the brothers and the fatal hacking.

Raghupati was later admitted to the Pollachi Government Hospital under police guard. Anaimalai police have registered a case and said he will be arrested after his recovery.