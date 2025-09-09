Panchayat secretary among two held for abducting BDO in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: In a shocking incident in Namakkal, a Block Development Officer of the Pallipalayam Union was abducted and held for ransom, allegedly by a panchayat secretary who had disputes with him over flagging irregularities in local development projects.

The officer, Prabhakar (54), was rescued unharmed, and two men, including the Panchayat Secretary of Kadachanallur, Nandakumar, were held.

Prabhakar has been serving as the BDO of Pallipalayam Union since March. On September 4, after completing his duties, he left the office around 9 pm in his car but failed to reach home. His phone was switched off, prompting his wife, Yasodha, to lodge a missing complaint at the Pallipalayam police station.