Panchayat secretary among two held for abducting BDO in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: In a shocking incident in Namakkal, a Block Development Officer of the Pallipalayam Union was abducted and held for ransom, allegedly by a panchayat secretary who had disputes with him over flagging irregularities in local development projects.
The officer, Prabhakar (54), was rescued unharmed, and two men, including the Panchayat Secretary of Kadachanallur, Nandakumar, were held.
Prabhakar has been serving as the BDO of Pallipalayam Union since March. On September 4, after completing his duties, he left the office around 9 pm in his car but failed to reach home. His phone was switched off, prompting his wife, Yasodha, to lodge a missing complaint at the Pallipalayam police station.
Three special teams were formed, and the next day his abandoned car was found near Velagoundampatti in Namakkal. Probes confirmed that Prabhakaran had been kidnapped. The abductors initially demanded Rs 1 crore in ransom, later lowering it to Rs 50 lakh when he refused.
Sensing police closing in, the gang abandoned the BDO near Thanjavur on September 6, taking a gold ring and cash of Rs 15,000 from him and fled. He was rescued safely by the police, who questioned him and found out the role of Nandakumar.
Nandakumar (42) had frequent clashes with Prabhakaran, who had flagged irregularities and corruption in panchayat works. Angered and envious of the BDO’s growing influence, Nandakumar allegedly conspired with his associates, arranged a car, and executed the kidnap plan with the help of Siva (29) from Erode and four others, the police said.
Nandakumar and Siva were held and were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts to nab the remaining suspects are on.