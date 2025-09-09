Rats have free run in Government Rajaji Hospital; canteen owners pulled up

MADURAI: Poor waste management has resulted in rats having a free run on the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) campus, which is a premier healthcare institution in southern Tamil Nadu.

Officials say rats are attracted to food leftovers dumped near the canteens by patients and attenders and promised to address the issue at the earliest.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarvodhayam, kin of a patient, said, ”Rats are everywhere on the hospital premises – in the waiting halls located between two blocks, ENT department, ophthalmology ward, etc. But officials have not taken effective steps to control the menace. Besides carrying diseases. the rats can also damage wires.”

Shanti, an attender, said, “Rats can be seen in the paediatric ward. Though doctors and nurses assure the problem has been resolved, one can notice rats moving behind the paediatric block during the night time. This is due to the presence of a private canteen in front of the block.”

Officials said private canteen contractors have been warned to maintain cleanliness. Also, they said relatives and patients were dumping food everywhere on the hospital premises.

Speaking to TNIE, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said, ”There are several reasons for rat menace, improper disposal of food and other waste is the primary reason. Food attracts rats and rodents. We have issued clear instructions to private canteens and Amma Unavagam on the issue. But, there is less cooperation from attendees who eat on the premises; they throw in the corner of the wards.”

He added, "We have instructed the manpower agency to resolve the issue. They have installed 50 rat traps and 50 rat glue pads in 100 spots, which were identified for rat and rodent movements. Hope we will get rid of the issue soon.”