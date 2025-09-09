Salem man kills elder brother who scolded him for not contributing to family expenses

SALEM: A man allegedly killed his elder brother in Udayarpalayam in Attur, Salem, over domestic issues. The accused is 22-year-old Sivasudhan, while the victim is Surya (27). Both brothers were staying together with their parents in a house in Attur.

Surya worked as a tea master in the locality and was the primary source of income for the household. Their father is a daily wage worker at a local butcher shop, while their mother reportedly has mild mental challenges.

Police sources said that disagreements over household expenses and financial responsibilities were the motive behind the incident. Surya had frequently urged Sivasudhan to contribute to the family income.

He had even arranged temporary work for him with a local mason, but Sivasudhan left the job after three days. In addition, Sivasudhan often requested money from Surya, which reportedly led to repeated quarrels over several months. Surya allegedly scolded Sivasudhan in the presence of friends for not contributing financially to the family, which angered the latter. Sivasudhan is said to have attacked Surya with a knife inside their home in the late hours of September 6, resulting in the latter’s death.