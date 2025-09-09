Samagra Shiksha engineers complete survey of government schools' infrastructure in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Civil engineers from the Samagra Shiksha have completed collection of data on the infrastructure needed in 1,212 government schools in Coimbatore district.

The survey was held in 781 primary schools, 232 middle schools, 83 high schools, and 116 higher secondary schools recently.

A civil engineer of the district Samagra Shiksha told TNIE that the purpose of the survey was to know the condition of the school buildings and their requirements.

"We have collected all data about classrooms, compound walls, lab buildings, toilets, etc in schools to ascertain if they are in good condition or not. Through this, the school education department can know the condition of the building and the needs of the school," he said.

"Additionally, this data would help the officers in future. For instance, officers may set up any lab in the panchayat union middle schools based on the strength and size of the building. Also by knowing the number of classrooms, polling booths can be allotted to a school during an election," he said.

The collected data are being updated on the SIDS monitoring application.

An officer from the district school education department told TNIE, "Based on these data, we can know if a school building is strong or dilapidated. If classrooms are needed, we can construct new buildings through the CSR funds."

"In the first phase, repair of school buildings would be done on a priority basis and the work would start soon," he said.