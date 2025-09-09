Sanitary workers boycott work in Coimbatore over wage cuts, leave denial

COIMBATORE: Garbage collection in several localities of the East Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was hit as a section of sanitary workers staged a protest on Monday.

The protesters voiced grievances over wage deductions, denial of weekly leave, and issues with the private contractor managing their services.

Over 50 workers boycotted duty, the latest in several such protests in the city in recent times.

Garbage clearance was affected in Singanallur, Varadharajapuram, SIHS Colony, Neelikonampalayam, Sowripalayam, etc.

For years, sanitary workers have been demanding a weekly holiday, a basic labour right that was finally approved after a long struggle. This was seen as a significant victory for the workers. However, the new contractor's policies have sparked fresh discontent.

Workers allege that even a single day's absence, often due to illness, results in denial of weekly leave. In many cases, one day's absence leads to two days' wage loss, while four days of absence can cost them as much as eight days' salary. Union leaders argue that this system is grossly unfair, given the strenuous and hazardous nature of their work.

"Sanitary workers face constant exposure to unhygienic conditions, harsh weather, and health risks. Denying them fair leave and cutting wages only adds to their hardships," a union representative said.

CCMC officials later engaged with the protesting workers and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. Following this, the workers resumed their duties.