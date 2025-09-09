School holiday for CM Stalin's outreach camp sparks public ire in Tiruchy

TRICHY: Parents and residents of Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchy voiced discontent after a century-old government middle school in Alathudaiyanpatti was declared a local holiday to host the “Ungaludan Stalin” grievance camp on Tuesday.

The camp, organised under the state government’s flagship programme, aims to hear complaints and resolve issues related to welfare schemes and basic amenities. However, the decision to suspend classes for more than a hundred students of the Alathudaiyanpatti Panchayat Union Middle School under Uppiliyapuram block drew criticism from the local community, who said education hours should not be compromised.

"This is nothing but a misuse of school premises. The government claims to prioritise education, but children’s learning hours are being sacrificed for political optics. Venues like community halls or makeshift tents could have been used instead," said Ibrahim, a CPI functionary in Tiruchy.

Block-level officials said they had informed higher authorities and sought permission to declare a local holiday, though formal approval was not obtained.

Sources in the Musiri District Education block confirmed this, admitting, "They did not get formal permission, but due to last-minute pressure, we had to declare the holiday."