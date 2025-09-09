Stalin to chair DMK district secretaries meeting online today

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will interact with the party’s district secretaries online on Tuesday. The announcement made by party general secretary Duraimurugan said the objectives of the meeting are to discuss the DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ and the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ membership drive. The ‘Mupperum Vizha’ is scheduled to be held in Karur on September 17.

According to sources, the membership drive is in its final phase, and Stalin will assess the performance of the district units during the meeting.

Preparations for the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ are under way in Karur under the supervision of former minister V Senthil Balaji, who is in charge of the party’s western region. As the party is currently focused on the west, the event is planned in Karur.

“As AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign has already covered half of the state and TVK president Vijay is set to launch his campaign, the DMK is also looking to systematically begin its activities, first by holding meetings of grassroots functionaries across the state to motivate them and then reaching out to the people in phases,” sources said.

While Stalin has already been visiting districts and conducting ‘Udanpirappe Vaa’ constituency-wise at Anna Arivalayam, deputy CM Udhayanidhi is expected to give momentum to the first round of campaign, sources said.