Teen gang-raped at government-run farm, three temporary workers held

RANIPET: Three men were arrested on Monday on the charge of gang-raping a teenager at a coconut seed farm run by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department at Navlak in Ranipet.

According to police sources, the accused followed the 19-year-old victim when she was returning home with a male friend on a two-wheeler around 10 pm on Sunday, intercepted them near the coconut farm, attacked the friend, raped the woman, and fled the spot.

Sipcot police said the accused have been identified as Raja (24), Sivaraj (23) and Parthiban (23) of Avarakarai village in Ranipet. All three were employed on a temporary basis at the coconut seed farm and were allegedly drunk at the time of committing the offence.

The woman later informed her parents and relatives and filed a complaint at the Sipcot police station. A senior SB-CID officer said that she was sent for medical examination by the cops after receiving the complaint.