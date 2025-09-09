TN Reservoirs 86% full before northeast monsoon, raising concerns over storage, flood management

CHENNAI: Even before the northeast monsoon has set in, Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs have touched 85.55 per cent of their total capacity on Monday, raising concerns over storage and flood management. With only about 15 per cent space left, officials are preparing for additional inflows once the seasonal rains begin.

According to data from the Water Resources Department (WRD) accessed by TNIE, the combined storage stands at 191.897 tmcft against the full capacity of 224.297 tmcft. This is higher than the 77.56 per cent (173.960 tmcft) recorded during the same period last year.

Officials warn that this situation could pose challenges for both flood control and the drinking water supply. A senior WRD official said, “Normally, the northeast monsoon fills up the reservoirs. But this year, rains from the southwest monsoon and inflows from upstream states have already pushed levels close to the brim.”

He added that plans are being made to manage the flow of water in case of heavy rains. “We need to strike a balance between avoiding floods and ensuring water for irrigation and drinking next summer,” the official stated.

Professor S Janakarajan, a water activist, told TNIE, “The government’s focus is only on flood mitigation. But equal attention must be given to water conservation. An expert committee is needed to study and suggest ways to improve storage capacity.