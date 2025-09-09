Two more get bail in Madurai Corporation property tax scam case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to two more persons who were arrested in the Madurai Corporation property tax scam case.

Justice S Srimathy passed the order on the bail petitions filed by S Ravi and P Karunakaran, who were working as data entry operators in the civic body.

The bail petitions of three more persons including retired assistant commissioner (revenue) A Rengarajan were adjourned to Thursday.

The fraud came to light on September 6, 2024, when then corporation commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, found some irregularities in the records and lodged a complaint with the police.

An audit team formed by Kumar found that the property taxes of 150 buildings had been deliberately reduced without proper procedures. So far, 21 persons have been arrested in the case and nine persons have been let out on bail.