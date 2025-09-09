Years on, sewage flow into Thamirabarani continues; activists call for expert panel

Responding to that, the then commissioner N O Sukhaputra said that a mini-sewage treatment plant would be set up to prevent sewage from mixing into the river until all phases of the Underground Sewerage System (UGSS) are completed.”

He further said, “The corporation also assured the judges that it would complete Phase 2 of the UGSS by March and Phase 3 by September and completely stop sewage discharge into the river. However, the promises were not fulfilled. In 2011, I got to know about the locations in the riverbed where the sewage was discharged, and after 14 years, the sewage discharge has been continuing at the same places. During a hearing in 2015, to mislead the National Green Tribunal, a DEWATS was constructed. Now, they are misleading the high court judges too.”

In a report submitted before the high court after the judges’ visit, the district administration stated that the analysis of treated and bypassed sewage samples collected between January and October 2024 revealed that parameters such as biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids, chemical oxygen demand, and fecal coliform exceeded the standards.

Hence, the corporation commissioner was instructed to dismantle all DEWATS structures located within the river and not include them in new schemes.” Muthuraman added that the Thamirabarani river is on the verge of becoming another Cooum unless an exclusive river rejuvenation commission is formed.