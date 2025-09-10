228 dead, 34 on tracks this year, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has said as many as 228 people lost their lives and 34 others sustained injuries after being hit by trains while crossing tracks within the zone between January and August this year. The figure also includes those who died after falling from moving trains. Officials noted despite ongoing awareness campaigns, track trespassing continues to be a major concern.

More than half of the total fatalities were reported in the Chennai division, particularly along the suburban sections of Chennai-Chengalpattu, Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipundi routes.

As part of efforts to prevent track-related deaths and increase train speeds to 130 kmph, contracts have been awarded to fence railway tracks across Chennai division.

“Despite these measures, passengers continue to trespass on the tracks, particularly in Chrompet. In a few places, passengers choose to cross the tracks because the foot overbridges are situated on the opposite side. To address this, we have already proposed the installation of lifts and escalators,” said an official.

In a few stations, particularly near colleges, students often risk their lives by crossing the tracks. To curb such trespassing, RPF and GRP personnel have been deployed at these locations.