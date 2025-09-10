AIADMK’s K A Sengottaiyan meets Amit Shah; urges unity and return of expelled leaders to strengthen party

COIMBATORE: Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who was stripped of his party posts after his call for unity, on Tuesday said he had met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday and apprised them of the need to unify and strengthen AIADMK by bringing back expelled leaders into the party.

The AIADMK veteran said the current political situation in Tamil Nadu was discussed during his meeting with the senior BJP leaders. “Everyone should come together, unify, and the party should be strengthened and based on this objective, opinions were conveyed,” Sengottaiyan told reporters at Coimbatore airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Erode strongman had stated on Monday that he was going on a spiritual trip to Haridwar but later, reports said that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi that night. Upon returning to Coimbatore by flight on Tuesday, Sengottaiyan confirmed his meetings with Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.