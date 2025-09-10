BJP Puducherry to hold state general body meet on September 14; union ministers to attend

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry unit of the BJP will hold its state general body meeting on September 14 at the old port. Ahead of the event, a preparatory meeting of programme coordinators was held at the party headquarters on Monday evening under the leadership of state president V P Ramalingam and state in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana.

Addressing reporters, Surana said constituency coordinators and zonal representatives would take part in the meeting, which will also see the participation of Union Ministers Mansukh L Mandaviya, the election in-charge, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, the co-incharge.

“Plans will be discussed to take the achievements of the Central and Puducherry governments to the people ahead of the Assembly elections and to strengthen booth committees,” he said.

On the political front, Surana said Chief Minister N Rangasamy would soon announce portfolios for Minister A Johnkumar. “There is a smooth relationship between the NR Congress and the BJP. There are no issues within the alliance,” he asserted.

He added that talks were under way with former state president Saminathan, who had earlier left the party. On seat-sharing, Surana said the decision would be taken by the party leadership in consultation with alliance partners at the time of elections.