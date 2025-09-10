CM Stalin asks party brass to hold meetings at 68K booths on September 15

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a statewide tour, starting with an interaction with the party’s grassroots functionaries in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DMK president Chief Minister MK Stalin exhorted party brass to work tirelessly till the 2026 Assembly election and instructed them to hold meetings at all 68,000 polling booths on September 15, party founder CN Annadurai’s birthday.

Udhayanidhi’s tour is aimed at strengthening the DMK’s party structure before he embarks on a full-fledged campaign for the 2026 polls, sources said. He will meet DMK’s ward, village and booth-level functionaries in all the districts. Sources said he will also honour those functionaries who performed well in the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, the party’s membership drive, by presenting them with shawls.

Sources also said printed forms will be used to collect opinions, suggestions and demands of the functionaries. Completed forms will be collected in a box at the meeting venue, and Udhayanidhi will review some of the forms and interact with functionaries at every district.

Meanwhile, at the meeting with district secretaries held online on Tuesday, Stalin said, “Work. Forget hunger, sleep and rest. This is the only thing I want from you to establish the Dravidian model 2.0 government.”