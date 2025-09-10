Cuddalore police open fire after gang attacks six in Virudhachalam; two arrested, one absconding

CUDDALORE: A gang that attacked six persons, including two policemen, in Virudhachalam was caught by police after a firing on Monday.
Police said three youths assaulted Karthik (23) of Neyveli, who was sleeping at a construction site in Pazhamalainathar Nagar early in the morning. Karthik managed to escape with injuries and took shelter at the Virudhachalam Government Hospital.
The trio later boarded a government bus bound for Kallakurichi from Virudhachalam and attacked driver Ganesan with liquor bottles. They then vandalised petty shops outside the hospital and assaulted shopkeepers Rajendran and Sundaramurthy before fleeing. All four victims are undergoing treatment at the Virudhachalam Government Hospital.
Police identified the assailants as K Kandavel (21), M Siva alias Vignesh (20), and Balaji (21), all from Pazhamalainathar Nagar, noting that the youths had been involved in drunken brawls earlier. A team led by Inspector Parthasarathy from Mangalampettai station launched a search and traced the gang to a cashew grove at Kandiankkupam.
When police attempted to arrest them, the gang attacked personnel Veeramani and Velmurugan with sickles. In retaliation, Sub-Inspector Chandru opened fire, hitting Kandavel in the right leg. Siva, who tried to escape, sustained fractures to his hand and leg after a fall. Balaji managed to flee and is absconding.
Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the injured, including the bus driver, shopkeepers, and policemen, at the hospital and inspected the scene. He said the accused had worked at a local gas godown and as fruit loaders in Koyambedu market.
“Kandavel has four assault cases pending in Virudhachalam and three in Koyambedu. On Monday, the gang attacked Karthik while intoxicated. A video of the assault was recorded and uploaded on social media as a reel, which later went viral,” he told reporters.
He added that a special team led by DSP Balakrishnan had been formed to trace the culprits. “When police surrounded them, they attacked our personnel with sickles. For self-defence, our officer opened fire. Siva sustained fractures while trying to flee and has been admitted to the hospital. Investigation is underway to ascertain the motive,” he said.
Police sources said the viral video of Karthik’s assault has become a key piece of evidence in the case.