Cuddalore police open fire after gang attacks six in Virudhachalam; two arrested, one absconding

CUDDALORE: A gang that attacked six persons, including two policemen, in Virudhachalam was caught by police after a firing on Monday.

Police said three youths assaulted Karthik (23) of Neyveli, who was sleeping at a construction site in Pazhamalainathar Nagar early in the morning. Karthik managed to escape with injuries and took shelter at the Virudhachalam Government Hospital.

The trio later boarded a government bus bound for Kallakurichi from Virudhachalam and attacked driver Ganesan with liquor bottles. They then vandalised petty shops outside the hospital and assaulted shopkeepers Rajendran and Sundaramurthy before fleeing. All four victims are undergoing treatment at the Virudhachalam Government Hospital.

Police identified the assailants as K Kandavel (21), M Siva alias Vignesh (20), and Balaji (21), all from Pazhamalainathar Nagar, noting that the youths had been involved in drunken brawls earlier. A team led by Inspector Parthasarathy from Mangalampettai station launched a search and traced the gang to a cashew grove at Kandiankkupam.

When police attempted to arrest them, the gang attacked personnel Veeramani and Velmurugan with sickles. In retaliation, Sub-Inspector Chandru opened fire, hitting Kandavel in the right leg. Siva, who tried to escape, sustained fractures to his hand and leg after a fall. Balaji managed to flee and is absconding.