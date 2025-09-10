Drug abuse global menace, root of many crimes: Pondy judge

PUDUCHERRY: Principal District Judge D V Anand on Tuesday described drug abuse as a global menace and the root cause of several crimes, cautioning that rising addiction is undermining society and destroying the lives of young people.

He was speaking at a seminar on Drug-Free India organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Puducherry Union Territory Legal Services Authority, National Legal Services Authority, and the Legal Services Centre of Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

“Drug abuse is a worldwide issue, and 126 varieties of narcotic substances have already been banned. Today, infertility centres are mushrooming, with addiction being a major cause. In the past, couples would wait for years and pray for children, but infertility is now on the rise due to drug use. Traditionally, men consumed alcohol, but now a few women also visit liquor shops. Gender equality should not extend to such practices,” Justice Anand said.

Highlighting the burden on courts, he noted that between 30 and 40 drug-related cases were being registered daily, mostly involving youth aged 18 to 23 years.

“Drug mafias target students for profit. Addiction wastes time, talent, and energy, damages internal organs, and can cut short life within a decade. Young people end up unable to support their families or contribute to the nation,” he added.

Labour Court Judge and Puducherry Union Territory Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary G T Ambika said many fall into addiction unknowingly and struggle to break free. “We are conducting awareness programmes to build a drug-free India,” she said.

District Judge E Damodaran, District Legal Services Authority Secretary Judge N Ramesh, Assistant Professor of PIMS Medical College Dr S Saravanan, and Principal of Tagore Government College Dr R Karuppasamy also spoke.